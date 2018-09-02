Featured Video
Financial high-roller Christian Dube returns to politics with CAQ
CAQ leader Francois Legault and Christian Dubé, who announced his resignation as an MNA on Friday Aug. 15, 2014.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 7:04PM EDT
A high profile Quebec businessman is leaving his post with Quebec's pension fund manager to run for the Coalition Avenir Quebec.
The party has confirmed Christian Dube will run in the Montreal-area riding of La Prairie.
Dube, 61, will be replacing former party president Stephane Le Bouyonnec, who unexpectedly quit both the race and his position with the party last week.
Dube previously represented the Levis riding in the legislature between 2012 and 2014, before resigning to become executive vice-president of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec.
He is known as a strong advocate for reducing the size of government and its place in the economy
Latest Montreal News
- Political interference the worst part of being a cop: Lafreniere
- Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa
- Election notebook: Couillard makes it official; QS promises fast Internet
- Non-recyclable polystyrene finds new life thanks to Anjou company
- Families, first responders honoured at Swissair 20th anniversary service