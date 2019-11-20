MONTREAL – The City of Montreal has an ambitious plan to fill 25,000 potholes before the start of the holiday season.

The goal is to “ensure the safety and mobility of all road users at the beginning of the winter season.”

Sixteen machines will travel the roads in each of the 19 boroughs to fill potholes that have appeared since last spring.

"Remember that these operations must be done in specific weather conditions. It should not be too cold and the road must be quite dry,” city officials stated.

“The weather conditions will dictate, every day, whether the machines can work or not.”

The city says roadwork will take place both day and night to limit the possibility of traffic congestion, particularly in the downtown core.

These efforts are in addition to emergency patching operations carried out by the boroughs. Each year, nearly 200,000 potholes are patched, according to city officials.

Residents are invited to call 311 or use the Montreal Resident Service app to report any potholes.