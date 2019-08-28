· Name of the event : Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer - 365 rounds

· Date : September 14, 2019

· Time 8am to 11pm

· Address 2101 route Trans-Canada dorval, QC

· A short description of the event : My name is Filomena Simeone, I am a wife, a mother and a fighter. At the ripe age of fifty-two, I was faced with my biggest challenged to date: stage four pancreatic cancer. Thanks to the Jewish General Hospital, I was a patient on a clinical trial that contains immunotherapy which I truly believed saved my life, I have defeated the odds of Pancreatic Cancer.

On September 14, 2019 at Otis Grant Boxing – Monster Gym, join cancer-survivor Filomena Simeone and David Sigal for a fun-filled day of boxing and so much more in order to raise important funds for pancreatic cancer research at the Jewish General Hospital in appreciation of Dr. Petr Kavan.

The fun includes:

• Boxing rounds against the Grant Brothers and professional trainers

• Refreshments, snacks and drinks

• Opportunity to win a great prize at one of the raffles

• Silent auction

• And more, all for a great cause!

· Organization, contact name and phone number : The phone number to reach Filomena Simeone 514-346-2730