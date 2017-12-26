

CTV Montreal





It’s the time to make the move from decking the halls, to storming the malls: Boxing Day is upon us. In Montreal, despite a severe weather warning turning the downtown shopping hub into a wind tunnel, scores of enthusiastic shoppers took to the streets.

However, a recent survey revealed the number of people who brave the retail bedlam on December 26th is steadily decreasing, with more shoppers opting to make their purchases online.

According to the Conseil Quebecois du Commerce de Detail (CQCD) – a Quebec-based retail association-- only 27 per cent of survey respondents planned on shopping in-person during Boxing Day.

In lieu of rushing retail stores the day after Christmas, an increasing amount of Quebecers – 42 per cent in 2017 -- are opting to make purchases online in November during Black Friday or Cyber Monday promotions.

But Boxing Day will still receive its share of online traffic: more shoppers are completing transactions online this year than in 2016. Nearly half of those polled plan on purchasing clothing and accessories, while 24 per cent are gunning for discounted electronics.

Also on the roster of popular Boxing Day purchases: entertainment, computer items, and trips.

Despite the price cuts, however, the CQCD projects that personal spending on Boxing Day will be at its highest in 2017: Quebecers are expected to shell out an average of $296 per person on discounted items.

But it's possible that fewer people overall will take advantage of the deals. A separate survey conducted by L'Observateur for the Business Association indicates that the estimated boxing day spending in Quebec in 2017 will be down by $4 million, from $537 million in 2016.