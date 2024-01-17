Fewer firearm discharges in Laval in 2023 compared to previous years

Laval police (SPL) says the number of events leading to a firearm being discharged took a sharp decline last year compared to 2022.

According to the force, there were 13 events in 2023, compared with 24 the previous year and 43 in 2021.

The SPL credits the drop to Project Paradoxe, which comprises five intervention sectors that provide comprehensive coverage of firearms-related events.

Jean-François Rousselle, assistant director of the SPL's criminal investigation sector, says the strategy behind Project Paradoxe has produced encouraging results in the face of urban gun-related violence.

He says the drop in incidents over the past two years proves that the force is having a noticeable impact in the field.

In 2023, 57 firearms were seized, and 36 individuals were arrested in Laval.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2024.