MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fewer firearm discharges in Laval in 2023 compared to previous years

    The Laval Police department (SPL) file photo. SOURCE: SPL The Laval Police department (SPL) file photo. SOURCE: SPL
    Share

    Laval police (SPL) says the number of events leading to a firearm being discharged took a sharp decline last year compared to 2022.

    According to the force, there were 13 events in 2023, compared with 24 the previous year and 43 in 2021.

    The SPL credits the drop to Project Paradoxe, which comprises five intervention sectors that provide comprehensive coverage of firearms-related events.

    Jean-François Rousselle, assistant director of the SPL's criminal investigation sector, says the strategy behind Project Paradoxe has produced encouraging results in the face of urban gun-related violence.

    He says the drop in incidents over the past two years proves that the force is having a noticeable impact in the field.

    In 2023, 57 firearms were seized, and 36 individuals were arrested in Laval.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Record number of invasive strep infections noted in Canada

    Canada's public health agency says it's logged a record spike in a potentially severe type of strep infection, particularly in children under 15. Officials identified the illness -- invasive group A streptococcus -- as 'a priority for monitoring and control.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News