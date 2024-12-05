Fewer fatal collisions in Quebec if blood alcohol levels are lowered: SQ
Following in the footsteps of the Société d'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) and numerous coroners, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has come out in favour of lowering the threshold for blood alcohol content (BAC) from 0.08 to 0.05, saying it could result in 10 to 14 fewer fatalities per year.
The Canadian Press learned this information from documents obtained under the Access to Information Act.
François Legault's government has continuously refused to impose administrative sanctions on drivers with a BAC between 0.05 and 0.08, but the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) seems alone on the issue, according to the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), which is crusading the issue.
Confidential SQ documents and statistics show that Quebec would improve its road safety record if it lowered the legal limit from 80 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood to 50 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood, like all the other provinces.
According to SQ projections based on results obtained in Alberta and British Columbia, Quebec could see 10 to 14 fewer fatal collisions per year, including four to six on SQ territory.
If the same projections were compared to Ontario, there would be five fewer fatal collisions on Quebec roads, it continues.
However, the recommendations are redacted in the three documents obtained.
This redaction is "appalling," according to Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji in an interview with The Canadian Press on Wednesday.
"The minister [of public security, responsible for the SQ] François Bonnardel must stop this silence," he said. "Is he also going to play ostrich and leave the document redacted?"
The Liberal MNA for Nelligan adds that Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault did not make public the fact that the SAAQ considered administrative sanctions for blood alcohol levels between 0.05 and 0.08 a "promising measure."
She had said that this was not her understanding.
Moreover, a report by coroner Yvon Garneau recommended in 2021 that the feasibility of the measure be studied, while three other coroner's reports concerning the deaths of three road users go even further to clearly recommend lowering the limit to 0.05.
According to Derraji, any more road deaths must not be allowed, and a law must be passed early next year to impose administrative penalties starting at 0.05.
He has already tabled a bill to this effect, but the CAQ government has not called it for consideration, as is usually the case with opposition bills.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Words carved into bullet casings, police sources say amid search for gunman in shooting of U.S. CEO
Investigators are searching for clues that could help them identify the masked gunman who killed the leader of one of the largest U.S. health insurance companies on a Manhattan sidewalk, then disappeared into Central Park.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
Ready to light up your home for Christmas? Here are some safety tips
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
Canada Post stores continue to operate during strike — but why?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
DEVELOPING School bus cancellations in parts of Canada due to wintry weather
School buses are cancelled in parts of Canada Thursday as wintry weather moves in during the first week of December.
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Canada's new public-sector payment system is still years away from being implemented
After half a decade of testing and an investment of nearly $300 million, the federal government is still years away from fully implementing its next-generation pay and human resource cloud platform to replace the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system.
Toronto
-
Shooting in Brampton leaves 1 dead, 1 other person injured
One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton late Wednesday night. It happened near Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road at around 11:30 p.m.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
Man dead after taxi strikes pole in Mississauga
One man is dead after a taxi crashed into a pole in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Snow, winter travel weather advisory continue to be in effect for Ottawa this Thursday
The winter weather travel advisory that was issued for Ottawa starting Wednesday morning continues to be in effect, as the capital through the first snowfall of the season.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Wanted suspect arrested after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road: Hawkesbury OPP
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle east of Hawkesbury Wednesday night turned out to be a suspect wanted for previous outstanding charges, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Atlantic
-
Storm brings snow, wind and rain to the Maritimes; some N.B. schools closed Thursday
A number of weather warnings remain in place across the Maritimes Thursday due to an early December storm that’s bringing snow, strong winds and rain to the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury council approved 2025 budget with 4.8% tax increase
Sudbury city council approved its 2025 municipal budget Tuesday evening with a tax increase of 4.8 per cent.
-
Family reeling as victim of Sudbury stabbing left paralyzed
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Josee Rouleau, the victim of a stabbing that happened in Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury on Nov. 22.
-
Hwy. 11 reopens after being closed in northern Ont. sites
Highway 11 has reopened between Hearst and Longlac, as well as Kapuskasing and North Bay, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
London
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Wednesday crash
Around 2:35 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street east and First Street for the crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
-
Road closures, school closures, bus cancellations, more snow headed our way
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
Pedestrian struck in northeast London
London police say that one person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries as the result of a collision this afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Rescue of three boys from Cambridge pond prompts safety plea from officials
Three 13-year-old boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday. We spoke to the Lifesaving Society of Ontario about how to stay safe on and in the water this winter.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex escapes major snow event hitting southern Ontario
There are no watches or warnings in effect for Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, but if you are planning on travelling towards Sarnia or Chatham, take note of the road conditions.
-
Gordie Howe Bridge on track for September 2025 completion
After years of construction, officials for the Gordie Howe International Bridge feel they are in the home stretch. A meeting was held Wednesday evening in Sandwich Town to update residents on the state of construction.
-
Neighbours fed up with drivers ignoring stop signs near LaSalle park
It's one of the first things young people learn in driving school – stop at stop signs. But at a three-way intersection near Heritage Park in LaSalle, drivers frequently barrel through stop signs at all hours.
Barrie
-
Barrie council heading for zero operating tax increase
Barrie, Ont., council pencils a zero in next year's operating budget column.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 30 cm of snow accumulation likely
Snow squall warnings for Barrie and surrounding areas, with snow accumulations up to 30 centimetres likely.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Canadians to spend $801 more on food in 2025 as climate, Trump affect prices: report
Food prices in Canada are likely to increase by three to five per cent next year, according to a newly released report, but wild cards like climate change and Donald Trump could have unforeseen impacts.
-
Senior says he spent nearly 60 hours in a Vancouver hospital hallway after surgery
A 70-year-old man says he spent nearly 60 hours in the hallway of Vancouver General Hospital after surgery.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries faces growing pressure to keep volunteer advisory committees
BC Ferries is navigating more choppy waters, with growing pressure to reverse course on its decision to eliminate Ferry Advisory Committees.
-
Downtown Vancouver stabbing suspect dead after being shot by police
A suspect is dead after being shot by police in a Vancouver convenience store after two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Province wants to discharge private nursing numbers
The Manitoba government wants to reduce the reliance on private nurses in the public health care system.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
Calgary could consider banning retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits
A Calgary committee will consider asking city officials to ban all sales of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail stores.
-
Understanding police welfare checks in wake of suspected CO poisoning in Calgary
Tragedy for a family in Calgary's northeast just weeks before Christmas is shedding light on the restrictions police face when conducting welfare checks.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city council set to approve lower-than-expected 2025 tax increase
Edmonton property taxes will be rising less than expected next year.
-
Removal of Treaty 6 flag in Barrhead a 'step backwards' for reconciliation: Grand Chief
Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Cody Thomas says the removal of the Treaty 6 flag in municipalities is a “mistake” and a “step backwards” for reconciliation.
-
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Regina
-
No injuries after early morning garage, camper fire in west Regina
No injuries were reported after an early morning garage fire in the city's west end, Regina Fire said.
-
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
-
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
-
Saskatoon Food Bank demand up 25 per cent in 2024
The Christmas season is one of the busiest times of the year for the Saskatoon Food Bank, as donations pour in from the community. However, this year’s demand underscores a growing crisis.