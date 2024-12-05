Fewer fatal collisions in Quebec if blood alcohol levels are lowered: SQ

Following in the footsteps of the Société d'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) and numerous coroners, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has come out in favour of lowering the threshold for blood alcohol content (BAC) from 0.08 to 0.05, saying it could result in 10 to 14 fewer fatalities per year.

The Canadian Press learned this information from documents obtained under the Access to Information Act.

François Legault's government has continuously refused to impose administrative sanctions on drivers with a BAC between 0.05 and 0.08, but the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) seems alone on the issue, according to the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), which is crusading the issue.

Confidential SQ documents and statistics show that Quebec would improve its road safety record if it lowered the legal limit from 80 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood to 50 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood, like all the other provinces.

According to SQ projections based on results obtained in Alberta and British Columbia, Quebec could see 10 to 14 fewer fatal collisions per year, including four to six on SQ territory.

If the same projections were compared to Ontario, there would be five fewer fatal collisions on Quebec roads, it continues.

However, the recommendations are redacted in the three documents obtained.

This redaction is "appalling," according to Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji in an interview with The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

"The minister [of public security, responsible for the SQ] François Bonnardel must stop this silence," he said. "Is he also going to play ostrich and leave the document redacted?"

The Liberal MNA for Nelligan adds that Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault did not make public the fact that the SAAQ considered administrative sanctions for blood alcohol levels between 0.05 and 0.08 a "promising measure."

She had said that this was not her understanding.

Moreover, a report by coroner Yvon Garneau recommended in 2021 that the feasibility of the measure be studied, while three other coroner's reports concerning the deaths of three road users go even further to clearly recommend lowering the limit to 0.05.

According to Derraji, any more road deaths must not be allowed, and a law must be passed early next year to impose administrative penalties starting at 0.05.

He has already tabled a bill to this effect, but the CAQ government has not called it for consideration, as is usually the case with opposition bills.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2024.