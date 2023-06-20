Fete nationale festivities may have to be fireworks-free
Given the high flammability index in certain regions of Quebec, the Fête nationale festivities may be celebrated without the traditional fireworks this coming weekend.
At a press briefing on Tuesday morning, the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, Maïté Blanchette-Vézina, urged Quebecers to exercise caution.
"We have to consider the context," she said. "The ban on open-air fires is still in effect on the entire north shore of Quebec, and that includes fireworks."
"It's important to understand that it would be sad and damaging if fireworks set off other fires that could get out of control," she emphasized.
However, the Minister indicated that she was in contact with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) to determine whether they could lighten the restrictions in sectors with a lower flammability index.
As of Tuesday morning, SOPFEU still counted 87 active fires in the intensive zone and 23 others in the northern zone.
Also on Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a smog alert for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, where numerous fires are still raging.
A special bulletin warning of "high concentrations of fine particles" in the air was also issued Tuesday morning. The presence of these particles has an adverse effect on air quality in the north of the province, over an area linking Schefferville to Val-d'Or.
This dispatch was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2023.
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?