"Festival Rock the Park  IV" 
Sponsored by The Einick Gitelman Fund 
  
Family fun day at  Benny Park Saturday july 14h 12 to 8 pm
(Cavendish & Terrebonne)
 
BBQ,live bands, face painting, Dunk tank, various kids games,
Mascots, Raffle tickets prizes   
 
Raising funds to financially assist young Boys and girls to participate in various sports and NDG Food Depot
 
info: Facebook: The Einick Gitelman Fund or call 
Vera  514-730-7952  /  Elan 514-730-7562
Fonds  Einick Gitelman Fund is a registered charity organization