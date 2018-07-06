Festival Rock the Park IV
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 10:01AM EDT
"Festival Rock the Park IV"
Sponsored by The Einick Gitelman Fund
Family fun day at Benny Park Saturday july 14h 12 to 8 pm
(Cavendish & Terrebonne)
BBQ,live bands, face painting, Dunk tank, various kids games,
Mascots, Raffle tickets prizes
Raising funds to financially assist young Boys and girls to participate in various sports and NDG Food Depot
info: Facebook: The Einick Gitelman Fund or call
Vera 514-730-7952 / Elan 514-730-7562
Fonds Einick Gitelman Fund is a registered charity organization