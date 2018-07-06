"Festival Rock the Park IV"

Sponsored by The Einick Gitelman Fund



Family fun day at Benny Park Saturday july 14h 12 to 8 pm

(Cavendish & Terrebonne)



BBQ,live bands, face painting, Dunk tank, various kids games,

Mascots, Raffle tickets prizes



Raising funds to financially assist young Boys and girls to participate in various sports and NDG Food Depot



info: Facebook: The Einick Gitelman Fund or call

Vera 514-730-7952 / Elan 514-730-7562

Fonds Einick Gitelman Fund is a registered charity organization