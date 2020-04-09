MONTREAL -- The Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) and the Baie-Saint-Paul Festif! are the latest in a long line of events to cancel their activities for the summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FEQ team said cancelling the festivities scheduled for July 9 to 19 was a difficult choice, but that it would be irresponsible and unrealistic not to. Even if the pandemic were to end before the summer, the team said they wouldn’t have time to prepare for the event. Several temporary layoffs were made due to the crisis, and there are also concerns about restrictions at the Canadian border moving forward.

Refunds for FEQ-related purchases will be made automatically to the credit cards used for purchase within the next 30 days, organizers said.

Next year’s FEQ will run from July 8 to 18.

Baie-Saint-Paul’s Festif! team had to cancel its events scheduled from July 23 to 26 as well, but they said they’re already preparing for a grand return and are working on other projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.