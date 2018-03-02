

Drivers who wish to cross the mountain, the bell (probably won’t) toll for thee.

Recently announced plans to close Camillien Houde Way to traffic has become a hot button issue, with a petition arguing against the measure gaining 45,000 signatures.

In a Facebook post, Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrandez proposed keeping the road open, but instituting a $3.00 to $10.00 toll. The idea was inspired by a recent Montreal Gazette column by Josh Freed, who suggested other tongue-in-cheek ways to reduce traffic on the mountain, including an orange cone forest and simply never fixing potholes on the roadway.

Ferrandez’s toll suggestion was part of a larger post defending the decision to close the road.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said there are no plans to institute a toll, saying Ferrandez was simply trying to spark a debate.

"Mr. Ferrandez was answering a few questions on his Facebook post. It's a Facebook post, not an official communication," she said. "Ultimately, it's never been an option, we want the mountain to be accessible, we want it to be democratic."

Plante said a public consultation would be held but did not offer a date.

Interim opposition leader Lionel Perez said a public consultation should have been held before the announcement of any pilot project.

"We think we should have a public consultation where all the different stakeholders can come and share their perspective and share their ideas," he said. "Let's do the proper studies on the impact of congestion on the neighbouring streets."

Perez condemned the idea of a toll for the road, saying it was indicative of an anti-car stance by Projet Montreal.

"Obviously, it shows once again their perspective on what to do with cars," he said. "It's very telling. The concern is, what are we going to be doing with this??