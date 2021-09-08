MONTREAL -- No, Quebec's Leylah Annie Fernandez's recent success at the U.S. Open is not due to maple syrup, says Sylvain Bruneau.

The head coach of the women's program at Tennis Canada spoke to The Canadian Press on Wednesday about the reasons behind the young women's tennis sensation's emergence.

He drew parallels between Fernandez and Ontario's Bianca Andreescu, whom he coached when she upset American Serena Williams in the 2019 Flushing Meadows final to win her first career Grand Slam title.

Bruneau believes that the trigger for Fernandez occurred when she eliminated the defending champion of the tournament, Naomi Osaka of Japan, in the third round.

Fernandez, who is also an analyst for the Sports Network during the U.S. Open, also liked the 73rd-ranked player's composure in her quarter-final match against fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

However, he tried to play down expectations for Fernandez ahead of her semifinal match against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed in New York.

Regardless of the outcome of the highly anticipated match for Quebec tennis fans, Bruneau believes that one goal has already been achieved thanks to Fernandez's exploits: she will be emulated throughout the Belle Province.