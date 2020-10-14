MONTREAL -- An 82-year-old woman was killed this afternoon after being struck by a car in St-Leonard, Montreal police say.

The driver was a 38-year-old man who will be questioned by police tonight, said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The collision happened around 4:35 near the crossing of Lavoisier and Honore-Mercier streets, police said.

After a 911 call, police arrived at the scene to find paramedics at work on the woman, who was unconscious and taken to hospital in critical condition. She died later on Wednesday.

Investigators set up a perimeter around the scene and were still analyzing it several hours later.

The driver was held for investigation and is waiting to be interviewed, Chevrefils said.

Early indications are that he struck the woman while driving east on Lavoisier, near the fire house in the area.