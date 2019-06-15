Featured Video
Felix Auger-Aliassime to play in final of Stuttgart Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts during the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament against Dustin Brown of Germany,, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany. Auger-Aliassime won 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2). (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 11:28AM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany - Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime will play Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open.
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime progressed to his third tour-level final without playing on Saturday as compatriot Milos Raonic withdrew ahead of their semifinal due to back problems. The sixth-seeded Raonic lost last year's final to Roger Federer, who opted not to defend his title.
Berrettini defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-5 in the other semifinal. The 30th-ranked Berrettini will be going for this third tour title and his first on grass after victories in Budapest in April, and Gstaad, Switzerland, last year.
The 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime previously reached championship matches in Rio de Janeiro in February and the Lyon Open in May -- both on clay.