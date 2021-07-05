Advertisement
Felix Auger-Aliassime knocks off number-four seed Zverev at Wimbledon
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a return to Sweden's Mikael Ymer during the men's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Share:
MONTREAL -- Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his impressive run at Wimbledon on Monday when he beat No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in five sets.
The No. 16 seed won the first two sets (6-4, 7-6 (6)) before dropping two to the German (3-6, 3-6). Auger-Aliassime settled down in the fifth, however, and jumped to a 3-2 lead in the fifth set.
The 20-year-old held strong in the set and booked his first ever date in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon joining fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov.
"It's unbelievable," Auger-Aliassime said. "I'm a normal guy from Montreal, Canada, and here I am. Surely the best victory of my life."
It's the first time two Canadians have ever reached the quarterfinals of a major Grand Slam.
Auger-Aliassime will face Italian Matteo Berrettini, while Shapovalov will take on Russian Karen Khachanov.