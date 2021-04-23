BARCELONA, SPAIN -- Felix Auger-Aliassime will have to wait a little longer to find a way to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas as the Greek won 6-3, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, the 10th seed, saved only two of five break points on the Catalan clay court.

Tsitsipas, the second seed, saved all three break points from the 20-year-old.

Tough match for Félix against one fo the form players on tour right now.



Tough match for Félix against one fo the form players on tour right now.

A couple of good wins this week, however, as the Canadian No. 3 heads to Madrid next.

In addition, the Montrealer committed three double faults along the way, compared to Tsitsipas' single fault. Tsitsipas sealed the outcome of the match after one hour and 23 minutes.

The Quebecer is now 2-4 in his career against Tsitsipas and has lost the last four matches.

The world No. 5 Tsitsipas has been on fire lately after winning the Monte Carlo Masters last week. He is looking for his second title in 2021, and seventh in his career.

Tsitsipas will face Italy's Jannik Sinner, who upset Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the quarter-finals.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.