Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Barrere to reach quarter-finals in Rotterdam

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Gregory Barrere 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam tennis tournament on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded third, will face sixth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in the next round after defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2.

The world No. 8 will have his work cut out against Medvedev as he has a 0-4 career record against him. The Russian, ranked 11th in the world, eliminated him in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year.

Auger-Aliassime is hoping to defend his first career title after winning in Rotterdam last year. That triumph gave him an extra dose of confidence, and he went on to win three more titles in 2022.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked eighth in the world, set the tone for the match with six aces in the first set alone. His first service point was much more incisive than his opponent's; he won 75 per cent of the points with it, compared to just 62 per cent for Barrère.

Another day, another Rotterdam victory ✨@felixtennis defeats Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-3 to again book his spot in the final eight.@abnamroopen | #abnamroopen pic.twitter.com/HqwJCXfomq — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 16, 2023

The Quebecer was also patient and more opportunistic, breaking twice in three opportunities. In comparison, Barrère was unable to capitalize on his only break point in the first set.

The second set proved to be a little tougher, but Auger-Aliassime's experience allowed him to do well. He broke Barrère's serve in the eighth game to make it 5-3 and then sealed the match in his next game on serve.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, took one hour and 23 minutes to dispose of Barrère, ranked 71st in the world.