Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Barrere to reach quarter-finals in Rotterdam

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime's title defence at the Rotterdam Open got off to a fast start Tuesday. The Montreal native needed just one hour 22 minutes to oust Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime's title defence at the Rotterdam Open got off to a fast start Tuesday. The Montreal native needed just one hour 22 minutes to oust Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon