After the storm, the cold returns to Quebec -- temperatures have plummeted for another weekend, prompting Environment Canada to issue another "extreme cold" warning. 

With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to dip to a frigid -40 C on Saturday and Sunday in areas throughout the province.

 

 

In these temperatures, experts caution drivers that abrasive substances on the road, like salt or sand, are less effective overall. Roads will remain frozen and/or snowy, and drivers will need to maintain vigilance. 

Strong winds mean that blowing snow will be a part of the weekend forecast. 

The polar cold is also expected to sweep the Northeastern United States. 