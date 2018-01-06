Feels like minus 40 C: Quebec's deep freeze stretches another weekend
Layers, layers, layers -- Environment Canada is cautioning Quebecers and residents of the Northeastern U.S. to gear down for another weekend of sub-zero temperatures. (CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 9:14AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2018 9:15AM EST
After the storm, the cold returns to Quebec -- temperatures have plummeted for another weekend, prompting Environment Canada to issue another "extreme cold" warning.
With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to dip to a frigid -40 C on Saturday and Sunday in areas throughout the province.
#ExtremeColdWarning in effect.— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) January 5, 2018
It will be windy & very cold through Saturday. Wind gusts up to 60km/h will continue to cause blowing snow on the roads. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/yaJL3jYlBW
In these temperatures, experts caution drivers that abrasive substances on the road, like salt or sand, are less effective overall. Roads will remain frozen and/or snowy, and drivers will need to maintain vigilance.
Strong winds mean that blowing snow will be a part of the weekend forecast.
The polar cold is also expected to sweep the Northeastern United States.
