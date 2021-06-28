Advertisement
Feels Like '93: Annakin Slayd releases new playoff anthem ahead of Game 1 of Stanley Cup finals
Share:
MONTREAL -- As Stanley Cup fever sweeps over the city, notable hip hop artist Annakin Slayd has dropped a new track to get everybody in the hockey spirit.
The Montreal-based artist released an updated version of Feels Like ‘93 just in time for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
On the heels of his previous Habs-inspired track, the latest single, written by Andreas Farrar and Jean-Michel Simard, features vocals by singer Tiffany Pontes singing lyrics like, “I believe it was meant to be, feels a little like ‘93.”
The song, which premiered on TSN 690 Monday evening, appears to be a hit with many Habs fans, some of whom say it gives them “goosebumps.”
Follow our live blog of Game 1 of the NHL playoff finals.