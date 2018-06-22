Feds strike deal with Quebec's Chantier Davie for three new icebreakers
The federal government will order three new icebreakers for the coast guard from the Davie shipyard.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 5:28PM EDT
The federal government has reached a deal with a Quebec firm for three new icebreakers for the coast guard.
Public Services and Procurement Canada has issued an advanced contract award notice to Chantier Davie of Levis to acquire and convert three medium commercial icebreakers.
The department says the first ship should be on duty this winter.
The deal allows other interested suppliers 15 days to speak up if they wish to bid on the contract and submit a statement of capabilities that meets the requirements laid out in the contract notice.
The announcement is a boost for Davie and the Quebec government, both of which have been demanding more federal work for the shipyard after it laid off 800 workers late last year.
The layoffs came as Davie completed a contract to provide an interim supply ship to the navy.
Latest Montreal News
- Royal Vic to find new life as part of McGill facility
- Helicopter pilot project will transport urgent care patients from remote regions
- Lemonade stands and sleeping in: students, teachers plan big on last school day
- Woman who scammers 'arrested' was exaggerating: RCMP
- Road closures for the weekend of June 22