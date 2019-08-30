

Daniel J. Rowe with reporting from Matt Gilmore, CTV Montreal





Federal tourism minister was in Montreal Friday morning to announce $33 million for a new climate centre to fund eco-friendly products in the private sector and offer expertise to contractors who want to make their projects more green.

Contractors for infrastructure projects such as condo development will be able to apply for a loan from the climate centre fund and retrofit buildings with high efficiency, low emissions technology.

Jolie called it a win-win-win: a win for contractors, who need extra money, a win for the people, who move into those condos and a win for the environment.

"We know that the energy transition that we have to go through is not an easy one, and we need to make sure that we have concrete ways of supporting people," said Jolie.

The concept is based on The Atmospheric Fund in Toronto, the brainchild of former NDP leader Jack Layton, which has been helping fund eco-friendly development projects for almost 30 years.

The Trottier Family Foundation will establish the centre and raise more funds to try to build on the $33 million endowment.

"It's to support eco-friendly projects from condominiums up to big, private buildings, and it's up to people to present the best projects in order for the fund to support it," said Jolie.

The centre is expected to open this fall.