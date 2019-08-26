Featured Video
Feds amend shipyard search following complaint about bias towards Davie
The Resolve-Class naval support ship Asterix is unveiled at a ceremony at the Davie shipyard in Levis, Que., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 3:23PM EDT
The federal government is amending its search for a third shipyard to add to its multibillion-dollar national shipbuilding strategy.
The move follows a complaint last week from an Ontario shipyard to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal that the government was unfairly stacking the deck in favour of Quebec's Chantier Davie yard.
Heddle Marine of Hamilton specifically alleged several of the requirements the government wants shipyards to meet to qualify for consideration as the third yard were not legitimate or reasonable -- and would disqualify virtually every yard but Davie.
The federal government has not directly responded to the complaint or allegations, but today says it is correcting an "inconsistency" in one requirement Heddle had flagged as a problem.
The government also says it is providing interested companies with more information about two other requirements Heddle had raised as a concern.
It is also extending today's deadline for shipyards to apply for consideration as a third yard until the end of the week.
Latest Montreal News
- Public health directors want tougher edible cannabis rules
- Olympic medallist Sylvie Frechette to run for Conservatives in Riviere-du-Nord
- Feds fund program to prevent youth prostitution
- The economy could crash 'like King Kong:' expert
- Feds amend shipyard search following complaint about bias towards Davie