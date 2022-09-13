Federal riding in Gaspe should not be eliminated, argues Blanchet at public hearing

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is asking the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission not to eliminate a riding in the Gaspé region.

He says this is important in order to preserve the political weight of the region.

Blanchet testified at the commission's public hearing on Tuesday in Montreal to defend the riding of Avignon-La Métis-Matane-Matapédia.

He pleaded that no single criterion should determine the survival of a riding -- otherwise, there would be no need for a commission to make such decisions.

"If we just apply a statistical criterion, we fall into a vicious cycle of 'the fewer people, the less weight and the less weight, the fewer people,'" he argued.

He also asked that the boundaries of the Municipalités régionales de comté (MRC) be respected as institutions represented by elected officials.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.