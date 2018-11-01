

The leader of the federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was in Quebec City on Thursday to meet the premier of Quebec.

Scheer and Francois Legault discussed a series of issues that concern the Quebec City region, including a plan to build a third bridge between the capital and Levis.

The pair talked about the third link and other issues in Legault's office for about an hour.

Reporters questioned Scheer about the CAQ's plan to ban the wearing of religious symbols by authority figures, and Scheer was cautious in his response.

"I'm not going to answer a hypothetical question about a bill that's not before us today, to examine it. I respect provincial jurisdictions. Our party supports religious freedom of expression as a fundamental freedom. It's not something that we're going to embark on federally," said Scheer.

The Conservative leader then headed to the Davie Shipyard, recipient of a portion of a just-announced federal contract.

Scheer raised questions about the timing of that $7 billion announcement, saying that his party has always supported Quebec's ship-building industry.

Federal leaders are already campaigning in advance of next year's election, with many seats in Quebec considered to be up for grabs.