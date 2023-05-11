Federal language law passes report stage, one Quebec MP dissents
The federal government voted on its update to the federal languages act, Bill C-13 – a piece of legislation that has weathered its fair share of controversy in Quebec for its reference to provincial language law, Bill 96.
Lawmakers voted Thursday on the report stage of the bill, a final step before the final debate, after which it could become law.
The final vote was nearly unanimous, with just one dissenting voice from Mount Royal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather. Housefather has previously criticized the bill, saying that it would “reduce English services in Quebec.”
CTV News spoke to political analyst Tom Mulcair for his take on the vote. Watch the full interview with CTV News Montreal Anchor Mutsumi Takahashi in the player above, or read the transcript below, which has been edited for clarity.
TAKAHASHI: Tom, today’s vote was not the final vote, but it’s unlikely the law is going to change very much.
MULCAIR: I can't see why somebody would have not stood up today and shown their disapproval of C-13. Good on Anthony Housefather. He's been consistent all along, and he has very carefully explained the problems with the bill. I'll give you the two main ones from my point of view.
One is the incorporation by reference to Law 96 here in Quebec. That bill, of course, removes the equality of English and French before the courts. It is patently unconstitutional. By including that reference in the federal legislation, as Marc Garneau correctly pointed out when he was stepping down, it was very hard to plead before the Supreme Court – “well, look, what Quebec did is illegal,” because the answer on the other side is going to be “well, almost everybody in the House of Commons voted for it.”
The other one, of course, is controlling the management of school boards, because it has to do with defining what is or is not a linguistic minority in Canada, and this bill C-13 could really play havoc with that.
By the way, Sherry Romanado should be mentioned. She abstained. That’s not the same thing as voting against, but since she’s deputy house leader, it took a lot of courage for her to do that. There are almost a dozen other representatives of the English-speaking community or in ridings that are largely English-speaking. Most of them have either sat on their hands during this thing, and not shown up, or voted in favor of the line. (Meanwhile), there are serious problems for the community.
TAKAHASHI: I want to get to more on C-13, but what could be the consequences for an MP – Anthony Housefather – to have voted against the government, when it was a whipped vote? He was under pressure to vote with the government.
MULCAIR: Right, and that expression is probably not one that a lot of people have heard before so I’ll explain it very quickly – a whipped vote is where the whip's office phones around and says, “you're showing up for this vote, and you're voting on the side of the government.” It takes a lot of political courage for somebody like Housefather to do this.
What are some of the consequences? I don't think they'd ever have the nerve to go after his riding, or his ability to run. However, they could say, for example, “you no longer have any role on a committee for a while,” or “you're not allowed to do parliamentary travel.”
With regard to Romanado, they could decide to remove her status as deputy house leader, so it could have consequences for both of them. That's why it's so courageous and so rare that people actually say, “I was elected to represent the people in my writing, I see serious problems for the English-speaking community and Quebec, and I'm going to vote against it.”
It's going to be interesting to see whether the (English-speaking) community does as it's done in the past. When Quebec City, for example, would go after the rights of the English-speaking community, you had people step down, and you had other people voted in instead of the Liberals because they couldn't really sanction what was being done.
Is there going to be a price to pay? Trudeau is betting that Quebec’s English-speaking community is going to vote Liberal come hell or high water. I'm not convinced that he's right on that.
TAKAHASHI: Just one MP voted no, and one abstained, in the entire House of Commons. So where does this leave the English-speaking community?
MULCAIR: Very isolated. That’s the key thing.
Justice Minister David Lametti, he represents a riding in the Montreal area (LaSalle—Émard—Verdun). He knows. He's an experienced lawyer. He used to teach law and McGill, for heaven's sakes. He knows the precedents, he knows the Blakey case, he knows the Supreme Court decisions. It's completely illegal what Francois Legault has done with Bill 96, and yet he's voting to include Bill 101, and its newest iteration, Bill 96, into a federal statute without any possible justification for that.
There should be a price to pay for somebody like David Lametti. But again, I suspect the English-speaking community is going to be predicted to just stay on the side of the Liberals, who will have no price to pay. We'll see whether or not there can be a little bit of rallying from the people saying “this is not on for the community, it's really hurtful.”
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Federal language law passes report stage, one Quebec MP dissents
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Quebec police ask for help to find man not seen for days
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Toronto
-
Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
-
Ontario producers of pop and juice face recycling fees next month. Here's how it impacts you
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
London
-
A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
A misunderstanding resulted in a heavy police presence at Masonville Place, with the mall being placed in lockdown.
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
Calgary
-
NDP candidate Jason Heistad trying to find footing in conservative country
The winner of this month's provincial election could be decided by voters in hotly-contested Calgary ridings.
-
Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary
As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Ager Hasan testifies he ‘blacked out’ the night he stabbed his ex-girlfriend 47 times
A Kitchener courtroom heard a dramatic testimony Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan who took to the witness stand for the second day in a row to share the details of the night he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend.
Vancouver
-
Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.
-
Industrial printers, hundreds of fake IDs seized during 'fraud factory' investigation, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby have arrested four men alleged to have been operating a "fraud factory," seizing hundreds of fake IDs, $300,000 worth of property, and a handgun.
-
Drama, defections, and drugs: B.C.'s spring legislative session wraps up
As the spring legislative wrapped up in Victoria, opposition MLAs got one last chance to take the premier to task, a former NDP cabinet minister joined BC United, and after weeks of debate, David Eby promised action around growing discontent due to open drug use.
Edmonton
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
-
Hot, windy weather expected to worsen wildfires as heat dome approaches
With hot, dry and windy weather on the way, officials are bracing for increased wildfire activity in the province and are asking Albertans to help prevent more fires.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported following a house fire on Dougall Avenue
A fire at a home on Dougall Avenue has caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
-
Off-load delays at Windsor-Essex hospitals lead to 'code black'
Another ‘code black’ was declared Monday night with no less than a dozen ambulances parked outside the Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
'People just can’t afford it': More employed people relying on food banks to survive
Food bank use in Windsor-Essex continues to climb according to the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, citing food inflation as the number one cause.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.
Ottawa
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Ottawa man denied boarding on Flair Airlines flight due to expired ID
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway with friends in Halifax, turned into a real life 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' experience for an Ottawa man.
-
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
Saskatoon
-
'Losing those 2 members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Three northern Sask. communities evacuating due to heavy smoke
Three villages in northern Saskatchewan are evacuating due to heavy smoke from wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.