

CTV Montreal





The day after survivors of a mosque shooting and relatives of the slain asked the prime minister to ban assault weapons, Justin Trudeau said the RCMP was best qualified to decide which firearms should be permitted in Canada.

On Monday more than 75 people sent to letter to the prime minister expressing dismay that a Liberal bill to control firearms, Bill C-71, did not ban assault rifles.

Alexandre Bissonnette attempted to use a VZ58 semi-automatic rifle but the firearm jammed. He then killed six people and wounded 19 others by shooting them with a handgun.

The letter says Bissonnette could have killed or wounded many more people had his legal rifle been working properly.

"What kind of society allows a single individual to have so much destructive, lethal power at their disposal?" states the letter.

On Tuesday Trudeau said Bill C-71 gives the RCMP and its experts more power to determine which firearms are legal, unlike legislation passed by the previous Harper government which kept those powers in the hands of politicians.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer has accused the Liberal government of trying to create a new firearms registry -- the previous long-gun registry having also been eliminated by the Harper government.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will be grilled by a commons committee on Bill C-71 on Tuesday.