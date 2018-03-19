

CTV Montreal





Canada's federal health minister is pondering new regulations on alcoholic beverages that contain lots of sugar.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor began investigating the drinks following the death of a Laval teenager earlier this year. The body of 14-year-old Athena Gervais was found in a creek behind her school, with friends saying she had imbibed a can of FCKD UP, which has 11.9% alcohol or the equivalent of four beers, during lunch that day.

Petitpas Taylor is launching a 45-day public consultation on highly-sweetened, high-alcohol, single-serve portions of alcohol.

The government is suggesting reducing the amount of sweeteners in the drink so that the taste of alcohol is not masked -- or reducing the size of the cans.

The makers of FCKD UP have since stopped producing the beverage, while the province of Quebec is introducing legislative changes to ban similar products from being sold in depanneurs or grocery stores.