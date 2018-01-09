

CTV Montreal





A Sherbrooke St. West building was evacuated on Tuesday morning over fears of falling bricks.

On Friday, several bricks had fallen from the building. According to firefighters, a contractor was working on the building, which is located at the corner of Marlowe, to repair the damage. He heard loud cracks from the room and called 911.

Traffic was restricted on Sherbrooke between Decarie and Vendome due to safety concerns.

Firefighters said they asked the building’s owner to bring in an engineer to verify the integrity of the wall and roof.