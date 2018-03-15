

Police and volunteers have not given up their search for 10-year-old Ariel Kouakou.

The little boy has not been seen since he left his home in Cartierville at lunch time on Monday to visit a friend.

Days of searching parks and the banks of the back river have turned up no sign of the boy, but police, trained search crews, and volunteers are continuing their efforts.

On Thursday police took a boat onto the river and began using sonar to look underneath the water and inspect the shoreline.

Kouadiou Kouakou, the child's father, made an appeal Thursday to all those living in the area.

"I would like to thank everybody for every effort that they are making to help us find my child," said Kouakou.

"My appeal is to ask everybody around Quebec, even in the whole of Canada, to come and support us. I want any kind of support, moral support. And mostly I want people to be in the field to walk around, maybe somebody can see something."

Ariel was last seen in Parc des Bataliers, about halfway between his home and that of his friend, around 2 p.m. Monday by a woman who said the boy looked sad.

Since then police have been going door-to-door in the neighbourhood, urged residents to inspect every part of their properties, and repeatedly searched parks and the riverside.

Kouakou, however, believes someone may have abducted his son.

"I am dead sure my son is still alive simply because he was to go to his friend's house. We saw some camera showing him walking along the street. The last camera I got, he turned around like he was being called by somebody, and then he continued on his way, then he turned around again. So for me, maybe somebody called him, and he was looking around to see who called him. I'm dead sure something happened at that point," said Kouakou.

Ariel was recorded by a surveillance video camera located on Gouin Blvd. on Monday.

"Everything is to be taken seriously," said Kouakou.

"It's very hard for me and my family. It's a very, very difficult situation. I don't know how we handled it until now but I would say that God has his hands over us. Maybe it's the faith that we have in God that makes us support this situation," said Kouakou.

Ariel is 140 cm tall and weighs 40 kg (4'7", 88 lbs). He has black hair, dark eyes, dark brown skin and speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, grey pants, and yellow shoes.