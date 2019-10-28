GRANBY - The father and stepmother of the seven-year-old girl who died last spring in Granby returned to court Monday, both dressed in black.

The parties sought to set the dates for further proceedings and make plans to begin the preliminary inquiry in mid-February. Although the parents will be judged separately concerning the child's death, a portion of their preliminary inquiry is expected to be handled together, because the evidence is the same.

One important witness is not available, however, which may delay the process. Despite that, the parties have agreed to meet again on Dec. 12 to reassess and begin preparations for further proceedings.

Crown prosecutor Laurence Belanger has said that she expects the trial to last six weeks.

The father's attorney, Martin Latour, said to Judge Conrad Chapdelaine that citizens were continuing to break the non-traditional media ban orders that were issued at the beginning of proceedings. Belanger said police are tracking the situation and added at the end of the hearing that these people were subject to criminal prosecution.

The 36-year-old stepmother is accused of the unpremeditated murder of the child, as well as forcible confinement. Like she did during her arrest, she hid her face behind her thick hair during her brief court appearance.

The 30-year-old father is charged with negligence causing death, abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessities of life. He was released on bail on Sept. 5 and was also in court.

The child died on April 30, the day after she was discovered in extremely troubling circumstances in the family's home. Several orders have been issued to prevent identifying victims and witnesses, as well as releasing evidence in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.