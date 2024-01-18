Father reunited with children after SUV stolen from Montreal parking lot with them inside

A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the back seat.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a frantic 911 call at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday prompted officers to a parking lot on Leger Street at Langelier Boulevard.

A father left the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV for an unknown reason and left the three-year-old and 11-year-old in the back seat when it was stolen.

"The father was out of the vehicle for an unknown reason and when he came back to the vehicle, it was stolen," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

The 11-year-old told police that when the car thief saw the children in the back seat, he pulled over and kicked them out of the car. The older child then took his sibling by the hand and they walked home together.

Multiple police officers patrolled the area looking for the vehicle and children and eventually found them at home safe and sound.



The SPVM investigation is continuing, with officers speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to shed more light on the events.

Never leave kids alone in car: police

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said on Friday that there are currently no accusations or tickets issued for the parent for leaving children in the vehicle.

Brabant added that tickets can be issued to drivers who leave a child under the age of three in a vehicle alone. He added that police are reminding the public to never leave children in the car alone regardless of how cold it is outside or how long drivers perceive their errand will take.

"If an accident happened and the children are alone in the vehicle, kids could get injured, so we're not saying its a good thing to do," he said. "If you have to get out of the vehicle, please bring your children. It takes two seconds but it can solve a lot of problems."