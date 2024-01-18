MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Father reunited with children after SUV stolen from Montreal parking lot with them inside

    Share

    A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the back seat.

    Montreal police (SPVM) report that a frantic 911 call at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday prompted officers to a parking lot on Leger Street at Langelier Boulevard.

    A father left the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV for an unknown reason and left the three-year-old and 11-year-old in the back seat when it was stolen.

    "The father was out of the vehicle for an unknown reason and when he came back to the vehicle, it was stolen," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    The 11-year-old told police that when the car thief saw the children in the back seat, he pulled over and kicked them out of the car. The older child then took his sibling by the hand and they walked home together.

    Multiple police officers patrolled the area looking for the vehicle and children and eventually found them at home safe and sound.

    The SPVM investigation is continuing, with officers speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to shed more light on the events. 

    Never leave kids alone in car: police

    SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said on Friday that there are currently no accusations or tickets issued for the parent for leaving children in the vehicle.

    Brabant added that tickets can be issued to drivers who leave a child under the age of three in a vehicle alone. He added that police are reminding the public to never leave children in the car alone regardless of how cold it is outside or how long drivers perceive their errand will take.

    "If an accident happened and the children are alone in the vehicle, kids could get injured, so we're not saying its a good thing to do," he said. "If you have to get out of the vehicle, please bring your children. It takes two seconds but it can solve a lot of problems."

    Correction

    CLARIFICATION: Police originally reported that the mother had left the children in the car, but later corrected the story to say it was the father.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Japan becomes fifth country to reach the moon

    Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News