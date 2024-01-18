Father reunited with children after SUV stolen from Montreal North parking lot with them inside

A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a frantic 911 call at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday prompted officers to a parking lot on Leger Street at Langelier Boulevard.

A father left the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV for an unknown reason and left the three-year-old and 11-year-old in the back seat when it was stolen.

"The father was out of the vehicle for an unknown reason and when he came back to the vehicle, it was stolen," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

Multiple police officers patrolled the area looking for the vehicle and children and eventually found them at home.

The SUV was not there.

Gauthier said it appears that the car thief dropped the children off at home.

The SPVM investigation is continuing, with officers speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to shed more light on the events.