Father of police officer killed in Quebec unhappy with federal gun bill
Joannie Vaillancourt, left, wife of Lac-Simon police officer Thierry LeRoux cries while his father Michel LeRoux stands at the end of the funeral service for police officer Thierry LeRoux Friday, February 26, 2016 in Saguenay, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:06AM EDT
The father of a police officer who was gunned down in Quebec is angered and disappointed by the Liberal government's firearms bill.
Michel LeRoux says there is nothing in the legislation that would have prevented his son's death.
LeRoux's son Thierry was shot dead in February 2016 by a man who then took his own life.
In a letter this week to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, LeRoux says the current laws are flawed because they allowed his son's killer to have firearms despite a history of violence and psychological troubles.
The federal bill would expand the scope of background checks on those who want to acquire a gun to the person's entire lifetime, not just the most recent five years.
A spokesman for Goodale says he is deeply sorry for LeRoux's loss and will carefully consider LeRoux's letter before responding.
Latest Montreal News
- Father of police officer killed in Quebec unhappy with federal gun bill
- South Africa bids farewell to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
- U.S., allies attack Syria to stop chemical weapons
- Confrontation between STM driver and cyclist goes viral, ignites right-of-way debate
- Court hears Bissonnette's explanation for shooting in interrogation tape