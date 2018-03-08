Father of dead baby charged with manslaughter
A 19-year-old Sherbrooke man has been charged with manslaughter after doctors said his baby was shaken.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 2:01PM EST
A 19-year-old Sherbrooke father whose six-week-old baby was killed after being shaken was charged with manslaughter on Thursday.
The man was initially charged with aggravated assault last week. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a promise to appear.
The baby succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday and the suspect was re-arrested.
Authorities were initially alerted to the case by officials at the University Hospital of Sherbrooke last week when doctors determined the baby had symptoms showing they had been shaken.
Sherbrooke police searched the accused’s home in the Bromptonville borough as part of their investigation. Several witnesses, including members of the suspect’s family, were interviewed.
The man was not previously known to police and police said they don’t believe the mother had anything to do with the incident.
