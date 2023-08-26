Father kills two children before taking his own life in Lower Laurentians: SQ

A father killed his two children before taking his own life in the Lower Laurentians on Saturday, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Officers were called around 2 p.m. to Patrick Street in the small community of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, located in the MRC of Joliette, about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) went to a home on Patrick Street in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que. during an investigation into a suspected murder-suicide involving a father and two children. (Source: Google Street View)

No further details about the deaths or the victims' identities were available as of Saturday evening.

The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating.