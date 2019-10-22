Two children were killed on Monday by their father, who later hung himself, according to police sources cited by the Journal de Montreal.

According to the newspaper, the children's mother made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday inside a home in the Tetreaultville neighbourhood, in the East end.

Police found three bodies in the residence, two of them were young children, the SPVM confirmed to CTV News Tuesday night. A spokesperson for the SPVM could not confirm the age of the children or the relationship between the deceased.

The police did said they suspected a man had killed the children before taking his own life.

The Journal de Montreal wrote that the two children were so badly mutilated that authorities could not distinguish their genders. The gruesome scene shocked responding officers, they wrote. The children may be as young as 5 and 7 years old, according to the Journal.

The father had recently made suicidal comments, they added.

The Journal de Montreal cited unnamed police sources.

