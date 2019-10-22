MONTREAL -- Montreal police is investigating after the bodies of two children and their father were found in the east end Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Officers say at 9 p.m. Tuesday, they received a 911 call from the children's mother, who found the bodies inside a house on Curatteau Street.

According to a police source, there were "signs of violence" on the bodies of the two children, a boy aged 7 and a girl aged 5.

The body of their 40-year-old father was also located in the house.

"The deaths of the three people were confirmed on the scene," the police source told CTV News. "The main hypothesis by investigators is a murder-suicide."

The couple were apparently in the middle of a separation.

"It was very new," the source added. "Maybe a few weeks or a few days."

Investigators with the Montreal police are onsite to determine the circumstances leading up to the deaths.