About 50 volunteers gathered in Rosemont on Saturday to organize care packages for those in needs, part of an annual event inspired by a little girl a decade ago.

The idea behind the Annalysa Christmas Feed The Homeless first came to Annalysa Di Genova when she was just five-years-old. The youngster saw homeless people and, along with her father, brought them food.

“To me, the deed was done,” said father Gebo Di Genova. “I did the deed for the day, it’s when she said to me ‘Daddy, it’s Christmas for them, too,’ that a just lit up a light.”

Since then, the pair have been gathering donations for the homeless, with the event growing each year. This year, they decided a church basement would be needed to have enough space for their thousands of packages.

“If I look at what we have now compared to last year at the same time, we should hit 2,500, easily,” said Di Genova.

Some boxes will be distributed to homeless shelters, while others will be handed out to those living on the street by volunteers.

Included in the boxes are items for keeping warm, toiletries and enough food for two days.

“To hear them say thank you is really amazing,” said Annalysa.

Getting everything ready takes a lot of preparation.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” said volunteer Filomena Polisi. “It takes a couple of weeks, a good three or four weeks… to make sure we don’t miss anything.”

As big as this year’s haul was, Febdo and Annalysa say they have bigger things in mind.

“Our goal for next year is raising money to pay bursaries for students that come from poor families, those who can’t afford to go to college or university,” said Febdo.