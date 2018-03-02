

The Canadian Press





A 19-year-old man was arrested by Sherbrooke police on Thursday after allegedly assaulting his six-week-old child.

The man will be charged with aggravated assault on Friday at the Sherbrooke courthouse.

Police said the child suffered permanent injuries due to the abuse.

Authorities were called by officials at the Sherbrooke University Hospital, where the child had been admitted earlier in the week.

A search was conducted of the suspect’s Bromptonville home on Thursday. Several witnesses were interviewed by police, including members of the suspect’s family.

Police said the child’s mother was not involved.