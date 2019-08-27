Featured Video
Father and stepmother of slain 7-year-old in court
A memorial to commemorate the young girl who died earlier this year is shown outside the courthouse in Granby, Que., on Friday June 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pierre Saint-Arnaud
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:52AM EDT
The stepmother and father of a 7-year-old girl who died after allegedly being beaten on April 30 in Granby will return to court Tuesday at the Granby Courthouse.
The stepmother is charged with second-degree murder, forcible confinement and aggravated assault. The father is accused of criminal negligence causing death, kidnapping, failing to provide the necessities of life and child abandonment.
They have both been detained since their arrest. Neither accused can be named to protect the identity of the young girl.
The father was denied bail, and the murder charge automatically involves the stepmother's detention. If she wishes to apply for bail, she must apply to the Quebec Superior Court.
The little girl died in hospital the day after she was found in the Granby family home. Her death caused a shockwave across Quebec, resulting in the creation of a special commission to look at the entire system of youth protection in Quebec.
