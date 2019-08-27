

The Canadian Press





The mother-in-law and father of a 7-year-old girl who died after allegedly being beaten on April 30 in Granby were back in court on Tuesday at the Granby Courthouse.

The mother-in-law is charged with second-degree murder, forcible confinement and aggravated assault. The father is accused of criminal negligence causing death, kidnapping, failing to provide the necessities of life and child abandonment.

They have both been detained since their arrest. Neither accused can be named to protect the identity of the young girl.

The father was denied bail, and the murder charge automatically involves the mother-in-law's detention. If she wishes to apply for bail, she must apply to the Quebec Superior Court.

The little girl died in hospital the day after she was found in the Granby family home. Her death caused a shockwave across Quebec, resulting in the creation of a special commission to look at the entire system of youth protection in Quebec.