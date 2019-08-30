Featured Video
Fatal shooting in Boucherville under investigation
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 6:39AM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot in Boucherville early Friday morning.
Police received a call shortly after midnight Thursday from someone who reported that a person was down after a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Lionel-Daunais St. and D’Avaugour St. near park Vincent-d'Indy.
Emergency services arrived and noticed he wasn’t injured from an accident he was shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw a dark-coloured car leaving the area shortly after the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
