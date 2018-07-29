

The Associated Press





The annual Fete du Vol Libre in Mont-Saint-Pierre, Gaspesie, took a fatal turn Sunday when a paraglider died after nearly completing his flight.

The man was seen in distress in the St. Lawrence river, near the town where the festival was taking place.

Authorities say the paraglider touched town after its flight, but the sail was "caught in the wind," according to Surete du Quebec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

What happened next, Bibeau said, is still unclear.

The man was pulled to shore by emergency responders, and was pronounced dead in hospital.