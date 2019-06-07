Featured Video
A motorcyclist fatally crashed into the rear of a car on Highway 720 East early the morning of Fri., June 7, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 7:20AM EDT
A crash in downtown Montreal left a motorcyclist dead early on Friday morning.
According to the Surete du Quebec the motorcyclist, who was in his 30s, was driving on Highway 720 East in the Viger Tunnel at the time of the crash. Just before the Papineau exit he collided with the rear of a car.
Emergency personnel tried to resuscitate the motorcyclist but were unsuccessful.
Two people in the car were uninjured but treated for nervous shock.
Investigators are trying to determine if high speed played a role in the crash.
Highway 720 East was closed until 4:00 a.m. but traffic was reopened after investigators concluded their work on the scene.
