'Fatal incident' leads to death of CN Railway employee in Montreal's east end

Authorities are investigating after a "fatal incident" occurred on Canadian National Railway (CN) property in Montreal's east end.

An employee is said to have died during the incident, which took place in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

CN would not confirm the time or nature of the incident.

"This afternoon, a fatal incident occurred on CN property involving a CN employee," wrote spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis in a statement to CTV.

CN Railway says one of its employees died during a "fatal incident" on company property on April 28, 2023 (Pedro Querido, CTV News)

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and we offer our sincere condolences to the employee’s family, friends, and loved ones," he wrote.

"We will not be providing more details at this time as the investigation is ongoing."