Fatal fire in Old Montreal raises questions about unauthorized Airbnbs

Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left one dead and six people missing.

Short-term rentals in the city's historic district have been banned since 2018 and the mayor asked for more inspectors from the province to catch violators, admitting during a morning news conference that "the issue of illegal short-term rentals is a problem in Montreal."

She said she wrote to Nathan Rotnam, Airbnb's regional lead for northeast U.S. and Canada, to set up a meeting.

On Sunday, firefighters found the body of the seventh person who was missing from the fire. Nine people escaped the blaze, which happened last Thursday at the building at the corner of Port Street and Place d'Youville. Two people were still recovering in the burn unit at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal as of Monday morning.

As fire crews focus their efforts on finding the remaining missing people, several questions remain unanswered about the building where the tragedy happened.

Officials initially believed only one person was missing, but later learned that several units in the building were short-term rentals, or Airbnbs, making occupants difficult to track. Montreal police confirmed Monday that some of the missing victims were from other parts of Quebec, Ontario, and the U.S.

Over the weekend, a lawyer for the building's owner said that Airbnbs in the building were being operated by tenants, adding that steps had been taken to stop the practice.

The city has confirmed Airbnbs are illegal in the area where the building is located. However, a search on Monday on the Airbnb platforms showed dozens of properties for rent in Old Montreal.

Investigating those properties is a complex process, the mayor said Monday.

"Even though we have the listing, we don't have the address. It needs to start with a complaint usually and we would have to have an inspector that shows up by surprise pretty much and catch tourists in a place in an apartment," she said.

She said the city could do more to regulate the prevalence of unauthorized Airbnbs rentals and called on the company to do the same.

"So I'm willing to add more efforts and more inspectors, but it's not true that I will [only] do that and let the company do whatever they want and say, 'Not our fault. It's not our obligation.' It should be an obligation and it would make our life easier. And we would know who's illegal and who's legal," Plante said.

She said she requested an emergency meeting with Quebec's ministers responsible for housing and tourism to assess what actions need to be taken.

Quebec's Minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, is expected to announce new legislation Monday afternoon regarding short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, in the province.

Quebec's Ministry of Revenue has the authority to inspect an Airbnb-type unit, but one lawyer who spoke to CTV News said the province doesn't have enough inspectors to check all permit violators. Antoine Morneau-Sénéchal also said inspections rarely take place without a complaint.

He said it comes down to the will to enforce the law and, of course, money.

"You have to investigate, find the real owner, be sure that it's the right apartment that is rented short-term with all the permits, and so you have to issue fines," he said. "There is some manpower that is required to do that and there needs to be funds for that."

- With files from CTVNews Montreal's Lilly Roy and Rob Lurie

This is a developing story. More to come.