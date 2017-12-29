Fatal collision with garbage truck in Rawdon
A 27-year-old man was killed in a collision with a garbage truck in Rawdon on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 5:17PM EST
A 27-year-old man is dead after colliding with a garbage truck in Rawdon on Friday.
The man was driving on Rte-125 at the time of the accident.
A male passenger in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said his condition is stable.
The truck driver was uninjured.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.