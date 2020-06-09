MONTREAL -- The Legault government has written a bill to fast-track infrastructure projects in order to stimulate the economy, but opposition parties say it will create more problems than it solves -- namely, bringing back collusion and corruption to Quebec construction.

The projects include the construction of a hospital in Vaudreuil that's been in the works for some time, a new mother-child emergency room centre at Hopital Fleurimont in the eastern Townships, and seniors’ homes.

In total, the bill would pave the way for 200 infrastructure projects.

The government's goal is to speed up the whole process by awarding contracts, handing out permits and conducting environmental reviews much faster than usual—and the opposition parties say they won’t support that.

The bill would also extend the province's state of emergency, which opposition politicians argue will give the government a blank cheque.

The Liberals, Parti Québécois and Quebec Solidaire say they're in favour of the idea of boosting the economy, but all those short-cuts open the door to fraud and corruption. The three parties all want rewrites to the bill.

Environmental groups have also said they're worried.

On Tuesday, Premier François Legault defended the bill at his daily briefing, saying that getting people back to work is urgent.

The premier also said the government is confident that approving projects more quickly won’t result in collusion and corruption, which have, of course, plagued Quebec's construction industry in the past.

Legault noted that Sonia Label, who was lead counsel at the Charbonneau Commission looking into these very problems, is now justice minister.

He said he won't force through the legislation and is open to changes, but it could mean extending the legislative session that was supposed to wrap up this Friday.