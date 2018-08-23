

CTV Montreal





Overnight, the City of Montreal was plastered with campaign posters, signalling the official beginning of the 39-day election campaign.

Premier Philippe Couillard held a press conference and boarded the Liberals' campaign bus in Quebec City Thursday morning, and later made his way to the Mauricie.

During the press briefing, Couillard emphazed his party's platforms - primarily, the economy.

"Not only have we acted on public finances, and on the economy, we've acted on culture, we've acted on poverty, on social services, on the international representation of Quebec," Couillard said. "We've been very active on all fronts. And the reason we've been able to do all this, is because we've fulfilled our commitment to balance the budget and grow the economy - make sure the economy will grow."

Except for a 19-month Parti Quebecois minority government between 2012 and 2014, the Liberals have been in power since 2003.

Couillard is seeking a second term as Premier - however, recent opinion polls posit the Coalition Avenir Quebec as the party favoured to win.

Francois Legault and the CAQ started their campaign at the Parc Nautique du Cap Rouge, while Quebec Solidaire started their work locally - kicking off in Montreal.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee made his first rounds in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

A few facts and figures about the Quebec general election which will take place on Oct. 1:

Major parties: Liberal Party of Quebec, Coalition Avenir Quebec, Parti Quebecois, Quebec solidaire

Total number of registered political parties: 21

Party leaders: Philippe Couillard (Liberals); Francois Legault (CAQ); Jean-Francois Lisee (PQ), Manon Masse/Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (co-spokespersons, Quebec Solidaire)

Party slogans: "Pour faciliter la vie des Quebecois" (Liberals), "Maintenant" (CAQ), "Serieusement" (PQ), "Populaires" (Quebec Solidaire)

Ridings: 125

Standings at dissolution of legislature: Liberals, 68; PQ, 28; Coalition, 21; Quebec solidaire, 3; Independents: 5

Number of leaders' debates: (Radio-Canada, Sept. 13; CBC, Sept. 17; TVA, Sept. 20)

Major campaign issues: health care, immigration, labour shortages, education, jobs, economy, secularism

Last provincial election: April 7, 2014

Number of eligible voters in 2014: 6,012,440

Number of eligible voters who voted in 2014: 4,295,055

Voter participation in 2014: 71.43 per cent