Overnight, the City of Montreal was plastered with campaign posters, signalling the official beginning of the 39-day election campaign.

Premier Philippe Couillard is expected to hold a press conference and board the Liberals' campaign bus in Quebec City Thursday morning, and will later make his way to the Mauricie.

Except for a 19-month Parti Quebecois minority government between 2012 and 2014, the Liberals have been in power since 2003.

Francois Legault and the CAQ will start their campaign at the Parc Nautique du Cap Rouge, while Quebec Solidaire will start their work locally - kicking off in Montreal.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee will make his first rounds in Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

A few facts and figures about the Quebec general election which will take place on Oct. 1:

Major parties: Liberal Party of Quebec, Coalition Avenir Quebec, Parti Quebecois, Quebec solidaire

Total number of registered political parties: 21

Party leaders: Philippe Couillard (Liberals); Francois Legault (CAQ); Jean-Francois Lisee (PQ), Manon Masse/Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (co-spokespersons, Quebec Solidaire)

Ridings: 125

Standings at dissolution of legislature: Liberals, 68; PQ, 28; Coalition, 21; Quebec solidaire, 3; Independents: 5

Number of leaders' debates: (Radio-Canada, Sept. 13; CBC, Sept. 17; TVA, Sept. 20)

Major campaign issues: health care, immigration, labour shortages, education, jobs, economy, secularism

Last provincial election: April 7, 2014

Number of eligible voters in 2014: 6,012,440

Number of eligible voters who voted in 2014: 4,295,055

Voter participation in 2014: 71.43 per cent