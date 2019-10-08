Positioning itself as a major fashion week for Montreal creators, Fashion Preview takes place Wednesday at the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT).

The works of about a dozen Montreal fashion and fashion accessories creators will be highlighted, allowing buyers, media and fashion lovers to discover the latest collections.

Created by Emanuela Lolli in 2014, the preview brings established and new faces to the market and lets the fashion-savvy discover the talent coming out of the city.

Local fashion schools always have a strong representation at the event. For this 12th edition, the Cégep Marie-Victorin fashion school will present SIGNAL, a capsule collection by fashion design graduates.

"Students really don’t have outlets to promote their new collections and designs. Fashion Preview gives them that,” said Lolli.



Designers presenting fashion shows include:

Pierre-Olivier Allard, whose textile transformations and three-dimensional effects are at the heart of his aesthetics

GENIAEVELINA by designer Genia De Marco, who has a special interest in print and textiles, incorporating a painter's aesthetic in her work. Influences often come from cultural traditions, mythologies and folklore.

LAKUACHIMOTO, a unisex line aiming to be inclusive and progressive. This first collection, called Bully Proof, is a mix between streetwear and couture.

Process Visual by Jessy Colucci, who started his brand one year ago as a student. He won Telio’s national design award in 2018.

Pedram Karimi, a vegan-inspired brand of minimal yet poetic non-gendered garments.

Pop-up stores of accessory designers Aeer Bags, SYP Workshop, Guillotine, K8 Jewelry, Kris Warren and Nina Nanas Jewelry will also be on site.